MBBS students undergoing internships at UP govt medical colleges to get stipend of Rs 25,000

Lucknow:

The state cabinet of the Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday took a major decision for the MBBS students and said the students undergoing internships at state government medical colleges will now receive Rs 25,000 instead of Rs 12,000. This had been a long-standing demand and it will be implemented across the entire state. Significantly, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet increased the monthly stipend for MBBS and BDS interns in government medical colleges, institutions, and medical universities from Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000.

It should be noted that the MBBS interns have been demanding an increase in their stipend for a long time. This government decision will directly benefit students completing internships at government medical colleges in the state. The increased amount will be implemented statewide. The proposal to increase the stipend was approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. It is noteworthy that the Yogi government had previously raised this stipend from Rs 7,500 to Rs 12,000 in 2021.

Internship stipend more than doubled

Currently, medical students receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,000 during their internship. By approving the proposal to more than double this amount to Rs 25,000 per month, the cabinet has provided financial relief to these students. This move will serve as an incentive for MBBS and BDS interns undergoing training at government medical institutions in the state.

Playing a vital role in OPD and night duties

Rotating internships are mandatory for students who have passed the MBBS and BDS examinations in the state. During their internship, students not only assist in patient treatment at government medical institutions but also play a crucial role in emergency services, ward operations, OPDs, and night duties.

Women aged 60 years will be eligible for lifelong free travel

The UP cabinet also took other major decisions and said women aged 60 years and above will be eligible for lifelong free travel on all Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses under the Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yojana approved by the state Cabinet on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters, UP Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh said more than one crore women are expected to benefit from the decision. Women aged 60 and above can avail the facility by showing their Aadhaar or Voter ID cards, he said. The proposal was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ganga Expressway to be expanded to Haridwar

Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP Cabinet approved the extension of the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Haridwar, creating direct connectivity between Prayagraj and Haridwar. The six-lane extension will cover around 100 km in UP, with an additional 30-km stretch in Uttarakhand to be developed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The expansion of the six-lane Ganga Expressway will cost Rs 10,761 crore and the connectivity between Bijnor and Haridwar will become easier A fast, controlled-access expressway link to be built between the two Kumbh cities—Prayagraj and Haridwar.

Industrial and logistics cluster to be built in Sultanpur

The UP Cabinet also approved a proposal to develop an Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC) near the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur. This project will be developed under the Industrial Corridor Scheme and is estimated to cost Rs 272.25 crore. The establishment of this cluster will improve industrial facilities in the region and strengthen connectivity between manufacturing companies, logistics facilities, and major transport corridors. This is expected to boost industry and employment in Sultanpur and surrounding areas.

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