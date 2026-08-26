NEET PG admit card 2026 OUT at natboard.edu.in; know how to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG admit card 2026, the candidates can check and download NEET PG hall ticket on the official website - nbe.edu.in. NEET PG hall ticket login credentials are - user ID and password. NEET PG is scheduled to be held on August 30.

How to download NEET PG hall ticket at nbe.edu.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download NEET PG hall ticket PDF at nbe.edu.in. To download NEET PG hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - nbe.edu.in. To download NEET PG hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official portal - nbe.edu.in and click on NEET PG hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - User ID and password. NEET PG hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save NEET PG admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET PG hall ticket PDF link

Use User ID and password as the required login credentials

NEET PG hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save NEET PG hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NEET PG hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

Check NEET PG revised paper pattern

NEET PG will comprise 180 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry four response options, and candidates will be required to select the single most appropriate answer. While the number of questions has been reduced, the marking scheme remains unchanged. Candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct response, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. No marks will be awarded or deducted for questions that are left unanswered.

NEET PG exam centre guidelines 2026

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with NEET PG admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on NEET PG exam 2026, please visit the official website - nbe.edu.in.

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