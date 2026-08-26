Why the US has paused visa interviews globally and what is Trump's immigration plan | EXPLAINED

The United States has paused visa appointments for applicants around the world as the Donald Trump administration intensifies its immigration crackdown during the president’s second term. The State Department says the disruption is linked to a global training programme for consular officers, but the move comes against the backdrop of a much broader effort to tighten both illegal and legal immigration.

Applicants who already had interviews scheduled have been informed that their appointments have been cancelled or adjusted and that they will receive new dates. The State Department has not given a timetable for when the interviews will fully resume. The immediate impact is therefore uncertainty for applicants, particularly those pursuing immigrant visas and those whose cases require processing at US embassies or consulates overseas.

Why has the US paused visa interviews?

The State Department says the visa pause is primarily connected to a global training initiative being conducted across US embassies and consulates, the Financial Times reported.

According to the department, the training is intended to ensure that consular officers are better equipped to assess visa applications "comprehensively and consistently". The department has also specifically highlighted screening for applicants who could become dependent on US public benefits.

A State Department spokesperson told the Financial Times: "A more prosperous America means ensuring that visa applicants are not likely to become a public charge, as defined under US law and regulation, and not likely to become dependent on US public benefits reserved for qualified Americans in need."

The department said the training was launched this month and that visa appointments would be adjusted to accommodate it. However, the timing has raised questions because the administration has simultaneously been introducing tougher screening and enforcement measures across the immigration system.

What happens to applicants who had interviews scheduled?

Applicants who had interviews scheduled at US embassies and consulates have been notified that their appointments are being rescheduled.

The report said affected applicants were told they would receive information about a new date and time, but the State Department has not specified when the interviews will resume or how long the disruption will last.

This means the latest move is not necessarily a permanent suspension of visa processing. Rather, applicants face an **open-ended delay while the State Department carries out its training programme and adjusts appointments**.

Decoding Trump's wider immigration crackdown

The visa pause comes as the Trump administration has expanded immigration enforcement well beyond illegal immigration. Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump has pursued a combination of stricter border enforcement, deportations, tougher visa screening, restrictions on refugee admissions and increased scrutiny of green-card and visa applicants. The administration says these measures are intended to protect national security and prevent abuse of the immigration system.

The administration has also moved to make some forms of legal immigration more expensive and difficult.

One prominent example is the H-1B programme for skilled foreign workers. The administration has proposed making permanent a fee of USD 103,265 for new H-1B applications, compared with the previous fee range of roughly USD 2,000 to 5,000. The proposal is facing legal challenges, while a federal judge had already blocked collection of the earlier USD 100,000 fee.

Bigger focus on visa screening

The administration is also expanding the scrutiny applied to applicants.

Media reports stated earlier that the State Department was moving to vet the social-media accounts of foreign journalists applying for US visas, according to a report based on an internal memo. The department has already used what it calls "online presence vetting" to assess visa eligibility and says such screening is intended to protect national security, prevent fraud and ensure applicants comply with US law.

The administration has also increased scrutiny of technology professionals applying for H-1B visas. Consular officers have been instructed to examine applicants' LinkedIn profiles and resumes, as well as those of accompanying family members, with particular attention to applicants who may have been involved in what the administration considers suppression of protected expression.

The Trump administration has made the possibility that an immigrant could become a "public charge" an increasingly important factor in immigration policy.

The administration argues that people granted visas should be capable of supporting themselves rather than relying heavily on government assistance. That reasoning was also used in January when the State Department suspended immigrant-visa issuance for applicants from 75 countries, saying applicants from those countries were at high risk of becoming public charges.

Legal setbacks to Trump's visa policy

On August 21, a US federal judge struck down the suspension covering the 75 countries, ruling that the State Department had exceeded Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statutory authority. Judge Jeannette Vargas described the policy as "patently unlawful" and said categorically denying immigrant visas based on nationality conflicted with federal immigration law.

The ruling is significant because it demonstrates that the administration's immigration measures can face substantial legal constraints even when the White House argues that they are necessary for security or immigration control.

What happens next?

The State Department has not provided a specific timeline on when the normal visa interviews will resume. The administration's approach is also likely to continue facing legal challenges. The recent ruling striking down the 75-country immigrant-visa suspension shows that courts can limit how far the executive branch can go in changing immigration procedures without congressional authority.

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