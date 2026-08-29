Former India cricketer reflects on India's squad selection after Test series win against Sri Lanka

The Indian team failed to register a win in the second Test of their recently concluded series against Sri Lanka. The two sides met across two Test matches; the first Test of the series saw India register a dominant win in Galle, which they won by 165 runs.

For the second Test of the series, Sri Lanka put up quite the fight and ended up drawing the game after an exceptional batting show on the fifth day of the clash. Witnessing the Indian team’s performance in the clash, many experts came forward and talked about the squad selection of the side.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath came forward and talked about how he felt that the squad selection in the Indian team was being done according to Shubman Gill and how he believed that the skipper had the final say over the head coach.

"Shubman Gill's captaincy has been a big positive. India did well in England and now Sri Lanka also. He is leading a young team and doing very well. Though Gambhir is a commanding figure, I still feel Shubman Gill is making the calls and picking the team, knowing the captain will be held responsible for the results,” Badrinath said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Badrinath heaped praise on the performance of Devdutt Padikkal

Furthermore, Badrinath hailed the performance of star batter Devdutt Padikkal in the series. It is worth noting that Padikkal ended up being the Player of the Series for his exceptional performances, as he hit two centuries across the two Test matches. Speaking on the same, Badrinath opined that Padikkal solidified himself as India’s best option for number three in Test cricket and that the side need not worry about the position now.

"Devdutt Padikkal is a big positive for India. He has sealed the no. 3 position. There is no need to worry about No. 3 from here on for India. He is someone who seems to play all formats well. Somehow, the current RCB players seem to do well wherever they go," said Badrinath.

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