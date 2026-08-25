Are schools closed today in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi?

New Delhi:

Students across India will witness school holidays this week, driven by both scheduled festival holidays and the ongoing monsoon. Schools in many states will remain shut on August 26 on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, Onam, The schools will also remain shut for heavy rainfall in several states, including Odisha, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of the Northeast.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi: Schools to be closed on August 26

Schools across the country will remain closed on Wednesday, August 26, on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, observed as a gazetted public and school holiday in most Indian states. The festive occasion marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed by Muslims across India. As per the Islamic calendar, it falls on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, corresponding to August 26 this year.

Schools to remain shut in Delhi-NCR and Haryana

Schools will remain shut in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad because of Eid and rain, thunderstorms, waterlogging and traffic disruption, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of continued rainfall in the region.

Gurugram has been among the worst-hit after heavy rain, the district administration advised offices and schools to shift to work-from-home or online classes on August 25. Parents and students in Gurugram were asked to await a fresh advisory for August 26 from the district administration or their respective schools.

Schools closed in Odisha

Because of heavy rains, Odisha has already seen school closures tied directly to flooding, with all schools in Nabarangpur district shut on August 25, alongside 89 vulnerable schools in Bhadrak district. Students in flood-affected districts were asked advised to monitor further announcements closely.

Schools closed in West Bengal

Schools are also closed on Augustr 26 in West Bengal due to heavy rain in districts including Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas, along with North Bengal districts such as Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri. Kolkata and its surrounding areas may also see rain and waterlogging, though no statewide closure has been announced.

Onam holiday in Kerala on August 26

Schools in Kerala will remain shut for the same day for Onam, a festival celebrated primarily by the Malayali community to honour the mythical king Mahabali and mark the harvest season. Apart from Kerala, several schools in other parts of the country also observe an Onam holiday, though students are advised to confirm this against their institution's academic calendar or official circulars.

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