National Teachers Awards 2021: 44 teachers to be honoured on Teacher's Day

National Teachers Awards 2021: On Teacher's Day (September 5) this year, 44 teachers from across the country will be awarded with the prestigious National Award. The Union Ministry of Education on Wednesday released a list of selected teachers for this year's National Teachers Awards.

Among the selected teachers, two each are from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Gujarat, and Bihar. Two teachers are from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s Bal Bharati Public School Dwarka and Rajasthan's Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Jhunjhunu. A total of nine teachers are women.

National Teachers Awards 2021: List of selected teachers

The purpose of National Awards to teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students, as per the Education Ministry.

Every year, the award is given to meritorious teachers to acknowledge sheer excellence and honour unique contribution of finest educators of India.

