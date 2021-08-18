JNU releases notification on International students' visa extension, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JNU asks International students to approach Dean/Chairperson for a visa extension certificate.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) released an official notification on August 18, saying that all International students whose visa is going to expire soon should go to the Dean/Chairperson of their concerned school/Centre to obtain the required bonafide certificate. Concerned students who want to check the official notification released by JNU can .

According to ANI, 12 students from Afghanistan are not willing to go back to their country and have been seeking authorities to extend their visas through academic courses. Afghan students are worried about their stay in India as their visa tenure is about to expire within months.

The visa limit for most of these foreign students is getting over by the month of December this year, however, with the situation in Afghanistan turning volatile, no one wants to go back and they want to extend their visa through academic courses such as a PhD.

