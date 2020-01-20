Marks not everything in life: Modi during #ParikshaPeCharcha pep talk with students

Image Source : PTI Students listen to PM Modi's #ParikshaPeCharcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 pep talk with students on Monday emphasized that marks secured by students in some selected examinations including class 10, 12 or entrance tests were not everything in life, therefore, students who are not able to meet expected result in these exams should not feel demotivated.

Starting his address to students across the coutntry, PM Modi said, "these days there is a fashion #nofilter, therefore, we will conduct today's session in that way only, conveying to students that today's session will be light hearted and frank.

"I love attending Hackathons also. They showcase the power and talent of the youth of India. As PM, I get to attend many types of programmes. Each of the programme provides a new experience. But, if someone asks me what is that one programme that touches your heart the most, I will say it is this one," PM Modi said at the begining of Pariksha Pe Charcha session.

Modi motivates students

In order to motivate students if they don't meet desired results in life, PM Modi talked about real life incidents of successful personalities who believed in themselves, hard work, conviction and dedication, initially faced failure but that ultimately put their life on the path of success.

Continuing his talk, PM Modi said, "not pursuing an co-curricular activities can make a person like a robot. Yes, this would require better time management. Today opportunities are many and I hope youngsters make use of them. What is not good is when the passion of the children becomes fashion statements for parents. Extra-curricular activities needn’t be glamour driven. Let each child pursue what he or she likes."

