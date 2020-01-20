Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020, Live Streaming: Watch PM Modi's interaction with students, teachers, and parents​

Pariksha Pe Charcha Live Updates:

PM Modi answers a question about 'mood off' during Board exams

You all were up during the Chandrayaan launch even when you had no contribution. But were you not demotivated when it was unsuccessful? When you don't fulfill any expectations, you don't have to feel disappointed. Ups and downs a part of life Motivation, demotivation are very common. Everyone goes through these feelings. In this regard, I can never forget my visit to @isro during Chandrayaan and the time spent with our hardworking scientists. We can add enthusiasm to every aspect of life. A temporary setback doesn’t mean success is not waiting. Infact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come. Do you remember the India-Australia test series in 2001? Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But, in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and @VVSLaxman281 did. They turned the match around. Similarly, who can forget @anilkumble1074 bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking

PM Modi urges students to have an interaction #WithoutFilter

Striking a lighter note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges students to interact with him without any filter. #WithoutFilter, he says.

Pariksha Pe Charcha touches my heart the most, PM Modi says at Talkatora Stadium

As Prime Minister one gets to attend numerous types of programme. Each of them provides a new set of experiences. But, if someone asks me what is that one programme that touches your heart the most, I would say it is this one

Pariksha Pe Charcha begins at Talkatora: PM Modi's interaction with students begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with students, teachers, and parents has begun. PM Modi's Townhall with students comes ahead of Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams. PM Modi will have his mantras for students, teachers and parents.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 {img-29164}

PM Modi urges people to watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020

PM Modi eagerly awaiting Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020

PM Modi says he is eagerly awaiting today's #ParikshaPeCharcha2020! It is always a delight to connect with India’s youth. Their energy and vibrancy are unparalleled, the prime minister adds.

