RBSE 10th exams twice from 2027; check tentative exam schedule

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct Class 10 exam 2027 twice from the 2026-27 academic session. As per RBSE, the first 10th exam will be held in February- March, while the remedial exam is scheduled to be held in May- June.

Under the revised exam system, students who clear the Class 10 exam can appear in the second board exam if they wish to improve their marks. The students can take the Class 10 remedial exam for a maximum of three subjects. The Class 10 result will be prepared considering higher marks in main and remedial exam.

Who will not be eligible for RBSE 10th second exam 2026?

The candidates who will score less than minimum passing marks of 33 per cent

Candidates who will remain absent in three or more subjects in main exam.

RBSE 10th exam date 2027

RBSE 10th date sheet 2027 will be announced soon, the candidates can check and download exam dates on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To download RBSE 10th date sheet 2027, candidates need to visit the official portal - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and click on BSER 10th exam schedule PDF link. RBSE 10th date sheet 2027 PDF will be available for download, save RBSE 10th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RBSE 10th date sheet 2027 PDF link

RBSE 10th date sheet 2027 PDF will be available for download

Save RBSE 10th exam schedule 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download RBSE 10th admit card 2027

RBSE 10th admit card will be available for download on the official portal - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon. The candidates can check and download RBSE 10th hall ticket PDF on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To download RBSE 10th admit card, candidates need to visit the official portal - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and click on BSER 10th admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. RBSE 10th hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save it and take a hard copy out of it.

RBSE 10th date sheet 2026

March 6 - English (Compulsory)

March 11 - Hindi

March 14 - Social Science

March 19 - Science

March 24 - Mathematics

March 27 - Sanskrit / Urdu / Punjabi

April 1 - Third language/ Vocational paper.

For details on RBSE 10th exam date 2027, please visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.