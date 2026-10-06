CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 this month? Direct link to download

Will Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 this month? Last year, CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2027 was released on October 30, so candidates can expect Class 10 and 12 exam schedule by month-end. CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 once released, students can check and download Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 at cbseacademic.nic.in: Steps to download
The students can check and download CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule on the official portal - cbseacademic.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet, students need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in
- Click on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027
- CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
CBSE 10th, 12th sample paper released
CBSE Class 10 and 12 sample paper has already been released, the students can check and download CBSE 10th and 12th sample paper 2027 on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.
To download CBSE 10th and 12th subject-wise sample paper, candidates need to click on the class-wise subject-wise sample paper link. CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF and take a print out.
CBSE 10th Phase One Date sheet 2026
- February 17- Maths Standard, Basic
- February 18- Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Fin Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Multi-Media, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill For Sciences, Design Thinking and Innovation.
- February 20- Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer
- February 21- English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)
- February 23- French
- February 24- Urdu Course- A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu- Telangana
- February 25- Science
- February 26- Home Science
- February 27- Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu
- March 2- Hindi
- March 3- Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy
- March 5- Painting
- March 6- Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
- March 7- Social Science
- March 9- Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Thai.
CBSE 12th exam dates 2026
- February 20- Physics
- February 21- Business Studies, Administration
- February 23- Psychology
- February 26- Geography
- February 28- Chemistry
- March 9- Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
- March 12- English core, elective
- March 14- Home Science
- March 16- Hindi Elective, Core
- March 18- Economics
- March 20- Marketing
- March 23- Political Science
- March 27- Biology
- March 28- Accountancy
- March 30- History
- April 4- Sociology.
For details on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet, sample paper 2027, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.
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