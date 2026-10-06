State-wise school holidays in October due to Navaratri, Durga Puja 2026

New Delhi:

The festive season is approaching and to celebrate schools will be closed state-wise for students. For the Durga Puja celebration has the schools in the eastern part of India- West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar have announced holidays for educational institutions- schools, colleges. The West Bengal government has already announced school holiday on the occasion of Durga Puja.

The schools in West Bengal will be closed from October 15 to 26 for Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja, while the schools in Delhi will have a one day holiday for Durga Puja on October 20 - Dussehra/

Vijayadashami.

School holidays in October; check state-wise list

Durga Puja - October 16 - 21

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) - October 20

Valmiki Jayanti - October 26

Karva Chauth - October 29.

Delhi: The national capital will have a one day school holiday for Durga Puja/ Navaratri. The schools in Delhi will be closed on October 20 for Dussehra (Vijayadashami), Valmiki Jayanti - October 26.

Uttar Pradesh: The schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed on October 20 for Dussehra (Maha Navami / Vijaya Dashami).

Bihar: The schools in Bihar will be closed on October 5 for Jitiya Vrat, and for Durga Puja from October 17 to 21.

West Bengal: The schools in West Bengal will be closed on October 10 for Mahalaya/ Devi Paksha, and from October 15 to 26 for Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja.

Odisha, Assam: The schools in Odisha and Assam will remain closed from October 17 to 21 due to Durga Puja, as it is Eastern India's one of the biggest festival.

Haryana: The schools in Haryana will remain closed for Dussehra celebration on October 20, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti - October 26, Karva Chauth - October 29.

Karnataka: The Department of School Education, Karnataka has announced Dussehra) vacation for schools from October 3 to October 21, 2026. The schools will be reopened on October 22, 2026.

Dussehra/ Vijayadashami School Holiday 2026

The schools all over India will be closed on October 20 for Dussehra/ Vijayadashami.

Diwali/ Kali Puja School Holiday 2026

The schools will be closed on November 8 throughout India for Diwali/ Kali Puja celebrations.

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