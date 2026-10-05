JEE Advanced 2026: Women qualification rate hit a 6-year high, crosses 10,000 mark

The women success rate in the JEE Advanced 2026 hit a six-year high with the number of qualifying candidates crossing the 10,000 mark for the first time, as per the Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) report by IIT Roorkee. The qualification rate among women candidates rose to 23.4 per cent this year, compared to 21.7 per cent last year.

Of the 43,112 women registered for JEE Advanced 2026, 40,562 appeared in both papers while 10,107 qualified, crossing the 10,000-mark for the first time. One in four registered women candidates qualified this year, compared with roughly one in five last year. "In 2026, 3,814 female-only seats (including female supernumerary seats) were allotted, and 37 female candidates secured seats through the gender-neutral pool," the report said.

The qualification rate for the reserved category candidates - SC/ ST witnessed a sharp increase by 9.8 and 8.1 percentage points, respectively, since last year. A total of 15,856 SC candidates and 6,379 ST candidates qualified in 2026, compared to 12,499 and 5,008, respectively, in 2025.

Meanwhile, the qualified candidates in general category fell from 16,154 in 2025 to 15,883 this year, with the qualification rate declining from 43 per cent to 39.8 per cent. The Economically Weaker Section (EWS) qualifiers rose from 6,291 to 6,377. For OBC-NCL candidates, the qualification rate declined from 18.2 per cent to 17.5 per cent, while the number of qualifiers fell from 12,606 to 12,385.

JEE Main 2027 dates out

JEE Main 2027 session one dates have been released, the engineering entrance will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30. JEE Main registration 2027 date will be announced soon, the candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main session one can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To apply for JEE Main January session 2027, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main session one application form PDF and take a print out.

For details on JEE Advanced 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

-With PTI Inputs

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JEE Main 2027 dates out, to be held from January 22