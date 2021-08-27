JIPMAT result 2021 declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download JIPMAT score card at jipmat.nta.ac.in

JIPMAT result 2021: The result of Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 has been announced. Candidates who have appeared for JIPMAT can check the result on the official website- jipmat.nta.ac.in.

JIPMAT was earlier held on August 10 in a computer-based mode, at various centres.

JIPMAT result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- jipmat.nta.ac.in Click on JIPMAT result link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number JIPMAT result 2021 will appear on screen Download JIPMAT score card, take a print out for further reference.

About JIPMAT

JIPMAT Exam 2021 is conducted for admission to a 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. The exam comprises Logical Reasoning, Verbal Aptitude, Quantitative Ability, and others.

