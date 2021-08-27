Friday, August 27, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. JIPMAT result 2021 declared, how to check

JIPMAT result 2021 declared, how to check

JIPMAT was earlier held on August 10. Download JIPMAT score card at jipmat.nta.ac.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2021 18:46 IST
JIPMAT result 2021
Image Source : FILE

Download JIPMAT score card at jipmat.nta.ac.in 

JIPMAT result 2021: The result of Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 has been announced. Candidates who have appeared for JIPMAT can check the result on the official website- jipmat.nta.ac.in.

JIPMAT was earlier held on August 10 in a computer-based mode, at various centres.  

JIPMAT result 2021: How to check 

  1. Visit the official website- jipmat.nta.ac.in
  2. Click on JIPMAT result link 
  3. Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number 
  4. JIPMAT result 2021 will appear on screen 
  5. Download JIPMAT score card, take a print out for further reference. 

About JIPMAT 

JIPMAT Exam 2021 is conducted for admission to a 5-Year Integrated Program in Management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. The exam comprises Logical Reasoning, Verbal Aptitude, Quantitative Ability, and others.  

READ MORE | NEET-UG 2021 will not be postponed: NTA 

READ MORE | JEE Main 2021 session 4 analysis of day 2   

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News