Schools in Jammu and Kashmir to reopen for Class 10, 12 students with 50% capacity

After a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Jammu and Kashmir are set to reopen for classes 10 and 12 students with 50 per cent capacity. According to the guidelines, classes for students of 12th standard would be permitted with in-person attendance not exceeding 50 per cent of capacity on a given day.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Mehta. It was also decided to retain most of the COVID-19 containment guidelines, including night curfew.

In a series of measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on April 18 had ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including universities and colleges, till further orders.

"Consent shall be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to attend the school. The school premises should be thoroughly sanitized, proper screening regarding vaccination should be done on the school gate," said Mehta, who is also the chairperson of the State Executive Committee (SEC).

"If any student or teacher or other school staff shows symptoms of cough, cold, or fever, they will not be allowed to enter the school. The head of the school must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols are strictly followed,” the order said.

"The schools, except for relaxations as provided for students of 12th and 10th classes, shall continue to remain closed for on-site/in-person teaching,” the order said.

"All other coaching centers shall continue to remain closed for onsite/in-person teaching,” it said.

It said the higher educational institutions would be permitted to commence limited in-person teaching subject to 100 percent vaccination of staff and students and specific permission of the Deputy Commissioners.

"Such institutions can organize special vaccination camps in consultation with district administration," the order said. The order said the night curfew would continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am, while all deputy commissioners shall intensify testing by making optimum use of available RT-PCR and RAT capacities.

