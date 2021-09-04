Schools in Himachal Pradesh to remain closed till September 14. Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO For residential schools, SOPs issued by the Department of Education should be followed to contain the spread of the virus, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

Schools in Himachal Pradesh, barring residential ones, will continue to remain closed until September 14 in view of the COVID-19 situation, the state government announced on Saturday. However, both teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend the schools, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, colleges in Himachal Pradesh reopened on September 1. Colleges were closed in the state on March 26 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Only those students following COVID-19 norms have been allowed to enter the colleges.

In another development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually address the people of Himachal Pradesh and the healthcare workers for their contribution to COVID-19 vaccination across the state.

