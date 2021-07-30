Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2021 declared: Direct link, websites to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JAC Jharkhand class 12 result 2021 declared.

Jharkhand Board class 12 result 2021 has been declared at the official website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Candidates waiting for their result can now check it on the above-mentioned links.

The JAC Class 12 board exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Board then released alternative assessment criteria to compute the results of the students.

Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2021: How to Check

Go to the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in Click on the link that reads about Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results. (Direct link will be available here as well soon) Enter the details as asked like roll number, date of birth and click on submit Your JAC 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on your screen Download or note down the marks for future references.

Jharkhand JAC Class 12 results 2021: Alternative websites to check

jac.nic.in

jharresults.nic.in

jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jharkhand JAC Class 12 results 2021: Evaluation criteria

This year, the students will be evaluated based on their performance in class 11 where 80 per cent weightage will be given to theory exams while 20 per cent weightage will be provided to practical exams.

Students will get marks based on the internal assessment in those subjects for subjects that do not have a practical component or could not be conducted.

