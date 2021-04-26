IIM-Udaipur confers MBA degree to 317 students at its ninth virtual annual convocation

Image Source : SHARED BY IIM UDAIPUR IIM-Udaipur conducted ninth annual convocation virtually on April 23

In the ninth annual convocation held virtually on April 23, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Udaipur) conferred MBA degrees to its students. A total of 317 students graduated from two-year MBA (batch 2019-21) and One-Year MBA GSCM and DEM, (batches 2020-21).

Kunal Jain was awarded a gold medal for scholastic performance in the one-year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) Course. Radhika Gupta was conferred gold medal in one-year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) course. Kalam Kishore Reddy, Anup Kumar and Lovish Mittal were jointly awarded gold medal for scholastic performance in the two-year MBA course. Sharda Kiran of the two-year MBA (Batch 2019-21) course was adjudged the best all-round student, as per the release.

The programme wise graduating students were 282 from two year MBA batch (2019-21), one-Year MBA - GSCM Batch- 20, One-Year MBA-DEM Batch- 15. The virtual convocation was chaired by Director Janat Shah, Pankaj Patel, Chairman and MD, Zydus Cadila and Chairman, including other dignitaries.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairman of Biocon Ltd was the chief guest. Shaw said, "Covid-19 is not the first pandemic that humanity has faced. We need to reimagine our future with hope and purpose as every adversity creates unprecedented opportunities. Technology backed startups are mushrooming everywhere and businesses are pivoting, presenting opportunities for every single sector. The country needs students like you to convert the challenges of the aftermath of Covid-19 into opportunities. As leaders of tomorrow, I congratulate all of you and urge you to pursue your path with a sense of purpose."

In the concluding address, Director Janat Shah said, "It was a very challenging time for the IIMU community last year. The graduating batch will remain a special batch for IIM Udaipur for their contribution and efforts. Management is the noblest of professions if practiced well. No other occupation offers as many ways to help others learn and grow. I request the graduating class to understand this gift that you have received and strive to be an exemplary leader. The convocation ceremony marked the beginning of a decade since the establishment of IIM Udaipur in 2011."

