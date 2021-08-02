IGNOU July Registration 2021: Last date to apply extended till mid August

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IGNOU has extended the last date to register till August 16 for the 2021 session.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of fresh admission and re-registration for the July 2021 session till August 16, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through an online admission portal-- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The first-time applicants will be needed to create a new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme they want to pursue. All the applicants are advised to read the IGNOU admission 2021 application form carefully before submitting it.

IGNOU offers 200 plus programmes in multiple disciplines including--masters' degrees, bachelors' degrees, PG diploma and diplomas, PG certificates and certificate programmes and appreciation/awareness level programmes. Candidates can visit the website --ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for more information.

IGNOU Registration 2021: Where to apply

Interested candidates can also register through IGNOU online portal -- ignouonline.ac.in or through the Samarth portal for these online programmes at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU Registration 2021: How to apply

Go to the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. Click on links given above available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the registration details. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees. Once done, click on submit.

READ| IGNOU June TEE 2021 from tomorrow, 4.2 lakh candidates to appear

ALSO READ| CBSE Private Exams: Board makes it final - Class 12 exams will be conducted, to release admit cards soon

Latest Education News