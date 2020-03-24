IGNOU extends last date of submission of TTE application

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown across the country, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended its last date of submitting application for the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2020. "IGNOU extends Online submission of examination Form for June 2020 TEE upto April 30, 2020 without late fee," a statement by IGNOU said. Earlier, the last date for submitting the application form was March 31, 2020. The University had earlier extended the deadline for submission of assignments till April 30, 2020 after the learner support service activities at all Regional Centres/Learners Support Centres (LSC) across the country were suspended till March 31,2020 as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

According to the IGNOU, students who submit the application form after April 30, 2020 will have to pay the late fee of Rs 1,000. Students will only be able to submit the application form with the late fee till May 20, 2020.