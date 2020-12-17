Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI students demand second cycle exams, voluntary opt-out; Parents' body writes to Sitharaman

Chorus has been growing around the demand for a second cycle of examinations for ICSI students. Several of them have stormed social media demanding another attempt for CS exams or a postponement of the examinations scheduled to begin December 21 onward. Raising the concerns, the India Wide Parents' Association has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking some relief for the students.

"Given the tough times, students are compelled to write the exams, failing which their exam fee will be forfeited. There are many students who are COVID positive and they are not allowed to give exams. Since the exams will go on for straight 10 days, there is the highest possibility that students will catch the virus. Moreover, the opt-out facility will only be given to those who produce COVID positive medical reports," the letter sent on behalf of the students read.

"There is no voluntary opt-out facility granted to students. We strongly demand that without any terms and conditions. We demand a second cycle in February and opt-out for all, until the last day before the commencement of examination," it said.

"Due to the pandemic, our sister institutions like ICAI and ICMAI have given various provisions to their students who are appearing for exams in December, 2020, such as opt-out window with self-declaration and second cycle of exams in January/February. ICMAI postponed the exams as their priority was the safety of their students. But there has been a miscarriage of justice as the same provisions are not provided to the students of ICSI," a CS student told India TV Digital.

Even though the institute has allowed an opt-out option to the candidates on submission of their request in self-declaration form together with COVID-19 positive test report of self or any immediate relative, many students asked the institute to roll out an option where they could decide to opt-out voluntarily and appear in the second cycle.

"Conducting exams in two cycles is the best option and it has been exercised by other institutes like ICAI, ICMAI and exams were conducted very smoothly," a student said.

"If a student tests positive before or during examination, he/she can use the opt-out facility provided by the institute. But why should a student wait for another six months to give exams," another student asked.

