Image Source : INDIA TV Conduct exams online, GGSIPU students write to Delhi govt for intervention

The year 2020 unleashed a storm of trepidation among the masses, courtesy, the coronavirus pandemic. The virus' fury left the populace, everyone alike, in great uncertainty. The student community hasn't remained untouched. Throughout the year, we saw several students across India demanding online examinations due to the fear of the highly-infectious contagion that continues to claim lives.

Raising similar issues, the students of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, better known as GGSIPU, urged the varsity to hold examinations in online mode. They objected to the university's decision of holding offline examinations amid the deadly pandemic.

Echoing students' concerns, the India Wide Parents' Association on Monday sent a letter addressed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, on behalf of over 4,000 students.

"The students of the colleges affiliated to Guru Gobind Singh University are in a great dilemma because of the unfair decision of the university to conduct offline examinations during the pandemic whereas every other university has given the choice of online mode as well," the students wrote to the Delhi government.

They said all the students were not available to appear for upcoming examinations as many of them were either not in the national capital or won't be able to come. "Parents are not allowing their wards to go to Delhi because of worsening COVID situation, and ongoing protests," the students said.

The students said almost every university in the country was conducting online examinations or open-book tests and even promoting their students on the basis of continuous evaluation. "The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University is risking students' lives because they don't take it seriously. Nobody is asking them to not conduct examinations, we are only requesting for choices," the students wrote in their letter.

The students urged Kejriwal and Sisodia to consider online mode for examinations, stating that it would be the best way out for every student. "This should happen for practicals as well because this effort would be of no use if they conduct practicals offline and exams online," the letter stated.

"We would be greatly obliged if you step into this matter and take control and take stern, quick action in order to make sure that the students don't risk their lives to appear for exams. Their future now lies in your hands," the students pleaded to the Delhi government.

