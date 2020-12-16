Image Source : INDIA TV Education minister to announce JEE (Main) exam schedule at 6 pm today

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will announce the complete schedule for next year's JEE (Main) exams, today. The ministry has examined the suggestions received for conducting the exams and will make details public at 6 pm. The minister will address the students, giving out the entire schedule of the JEE (Main) exams, and the number of times it will be held.

"Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 pm today. Stay tuned," Nishank said in a video message today.

Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned.@DDNewslive @PIB_India @EduMinOfIndia @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/Ibp9QqhzOd — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2020

Last week, the minister had said that the government was considering the possibility of holding the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) three or four times a year and a proposal was being evaluated on reducing the number of questions that students can attempt in JEE (Main) 2021.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. The Paper1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

According to notification available on the NTA website, JEE (Main) is being conducted in multiple Sessions (February/March/April/May 2021) for admissions in the next academic session. This will give multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they fail to give their best in the first attempt without wasting their whole academic year. In the first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the next time. This will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste a full year. If anyone missed the examination due to reasons beyond control, then he/she will not have to wait for one full year, the agency said. The student’s best of the 2021 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of Merit List/ Ranking.

