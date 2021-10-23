ICSE, ISC term 1 2021-22 revised datesheet out: Direct link, important details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CISCE released the revised datesheet for the classes 10, 12 1st term exams. The exam will now be held in offline mode.

CISCE Term-1 exam: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has released the revised datesheet for the first term exam for ICSE, ISC board exams 2021-22. The ISC semester 1 exam will start from November 23 while ICSE term-1 exams will start from November 29. Candidates can check the entire revised datesheet on the official website – cisce.org.

The term 1 exam for both classes 10, 12 will be held in offline mode. This decision was taken after receiving requests from school heads, parents and students citing various reasons stated on non-availability of devices, electricity and network connectivity issues for smoothly attempting the online exam.

The ICSE, ISC exam was earlier scheduled to begin from November 15 in online mode but had to be postponed. A circular released by the board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said, “CISCE has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 first semester examination for 2021-22 session due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of a revised schedule in due course of time."

ICSE, ISC exam 2021: Revised dates

As per the revised datesheet the ICSE exam will start on November 29 and end on December 16. The exam will begin at 11 am and will be of one hour duration. An extra 10 minutes to read the question paper will be provided.

The ISC exams will start on November 22 and end on December 20. The exam will begin at 2 pm and will be one and a half hours in duration with an extra 10 minutes to read the question paper.

