CISCE board postpones first term exam for classes 10, 12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CISCE has postponed the ICSE and ISC examinations till further notice.

The Council CISCE Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon released a circular on Tuesday (October 19) informing that the ICSE and ISC Semester 1 examinations have been postponed. The next dates of examinations have not been notified yet.

The CISCE circular says, "The CISCE has decided to postpone the ICSE and ISC Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 Examination due to reasons beyond our control." The board has assured that all the stakeholders will be notified of the revised schedule of the ICSE and ISC exam in due course of time.

Candidates who applied to appear for the CISCE board exams this year can also check the official notification directly here:

.

READ MORE| CBSE Class 12 datesheet 2021 released, check term 1 exam schedule

READ MORE| CBSE Board Exam 2022 Datesheet Released: Check Class 10, 12 term-1 exam time table here

Latest Education News