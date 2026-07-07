Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri rejects ethanol criticism, says no evidence of engine problems

New Delhi:

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has strongly rejected the recent controversy surrounding ethanol-blended petrol, saying the concerns are being driven by "misreporting and misinterpretation" rather than facts. His remarks come after social media posts claimed that E20 petrol damages vehicle engines, attracts pests and reduces fuel efficiency. The government has repeatedly said these claims are not backed by evidence.

Responding to the criticism, Puri questioned why the issue was being raised now when E20 petrol has already been in use for more than a year.

"There are 20 crore two-wheelers on the road and 20 lakh four-wheelers using this fuel. The automobile manufacturers, as well as the people who service these vehicles, all say there is no difficulty. Why this sudden interest?," he questioned.

He also pointed out that India has been using E15 fuel for the past three-and-a-half years without major concerns.

No decision on E25 yet, tests still underway

Addressing speculation about the government moving to E25 fuel, Puri clarified that no such decision has been taken.

"If someone is suggesting E25, we have made it clear that we are conducting tests. Those tests will take time. Once the reports are available, we will evaluate them. Then we will discuss the findings with the stakeholders and the automobile manufacturers."

He added that any future decision would be based on scientific testing and consultations with vehicle manufacturers.

What is the controversy about?

The debate over E20 petrol began after several social media users claimed that ethanol-blended fuel affects vehicle mileage and could damage engines over time. The government, however, says these claims are misleading. According to the Centre, automobile manufacturers have already confirmed that vehicles designed for E20 fuel can use it safely.

Puri also stressed that the government works closely with vehicle manufacturers before introducing any new fuel blend.

"I neither manufacture the cars nor the fuel. The car manufacturers are comfortable with E20. Each one of them has made a statement to that effect. Consumers also appreciate the product."

E85 rollout will take time

The minister also spoke about E85 fuel, which contains a much higher percentage of ethanol. He said its rollout has only just begun and will take time because it requires dedicated infrastructure, including new fuel pumps.

"We have only begun the rollout of E85, and that rollout will take some time because new petrol pumps and related infrastructure need to be put in place."

The Centre has been expanding the use of ethanol-blended petrol to reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil, lower emissions and support farmers by increasing the use of crops such as sugarcane and maize for ethanol production.

From April 1, 2026, petrol containing up to 20% ethanol (E20) with a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95 has been mandated across the country. The higher octane rating is intended to ensure better engine performance and reduce the risk of engine knocking.

For now, the government maintains that E20 petrol is safe for compatible vehicles and says any future move to higher ethanol blends will only happen after detailed testing and consultation with industry stakeholders.

Also Read: Ethanol blending programme safe, E20 fuel won't affect insurance of vehicles: Government