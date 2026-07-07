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ARG vs EGY FIFA World Cup round of 16 LIVE: Egypt takes early lead against Argentina

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

The stage is set for the round of 16 clash of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026; defending champions Argentina will be taking on Egypt at the Atlanta Stadium. The two sides will look to put in a good showing and reach the quarter-finals.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The round of 16 stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 sees defending champions Argentina taking on Egypt. The two sides will meet at the Atlanta Stadium, and both sides will hope to put in their best performance. It is worth noting that Argentina have been in impeccable form in the tournament, with star forward Lionel Messi carrying the side, having scored 7 goals, Messi is the current top-scorer of the tournament, and he will hope to add to the tally going forward. 

On the other hand, while Egypt would be considered the underdogs in the game, the side does have the flair of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush in their side, and they will need a moment of magic if they are looking to defeat Argentina in the upcoming game. 

 

Live updates :ARG vs EGY FIFA World Cup round of 16 LIVE: Lionel Messi in action as Argentina look to QF berth

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  • 9:52 PM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    SAVED!

    Penalty is saved! Messi has missed his second penalty in the tournament!

  • 9:51 PM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Penalty for Argentina!

    It is a clear penalty for Argentina and the defending champions have a golden chance to take the lead here.

  • 9:46 PM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Egypt with the lead!

    Egypt has taken the lead against defending champions Argentina! What a header and what a cross and Egypt has lift off in the 14th minute!

  • 9:38 PM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Egypt playing well!

    Egypt is looking pretty confident here, playing with the ball and keeping possession. After 7 minutes, Egypt looks like the better team.

  • 9:32 PM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    KICK OFF!

    The game has kicked off here and Argentina will look to put in another good showing in Atlanta!

  • 9:26 PM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Time for national anthem!

    The players are out on the field, and it is time for the national anthems. The likes of Messi and Salah are out on the field, and a crazy game awaits!

  • 9:19 PM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    Argentina XI: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Martinez, Tagliafico, Enzo, Paredes, de Paul, MacAllister, Messi, Alvarez.

    Egypt XI: Shoebier, Hany, Yasser, Rabia, Hafez, Attia, Lasheen, Ziko, Ashour, Hassan, Salah. 

  • 9:12 PM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026! Argentina is taking on Egypt tonight at the Atlanta stadium as both sides will hope to make it through to the quarter-finals.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina Football Lionel Messi Mohamed Salah
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