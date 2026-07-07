ARG vs EGY FIFA World Cup round of 16 LIVE: Egypt takes early lead against Argentina

New Delhi:

The round of 16 stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 sees defending champions Argentina taking on Egypt. The two sides will meet at the Atlanta Stadium, and both sides will hope to put in their best performance. It is worth noting that Argentina have been in impeccable form in the tournament, with star forward Lionel Messi carrying the side, having scored 7 goals, Messi is the current top-scorer of the tournament, and he will hope to add to the tally going forward.

On the other hand, while Egypt would be considered the underdogs in the game, the side does have the flair of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush in their side, and they will need a moment of magic if they are looking to defeat Argentina in the upcoming game.