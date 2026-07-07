Gujarat battered by heavy rains, flooding; 5 killed, over 2,000 evacuated in worst-hit Surat

Surat:

Parts of south Gujarat were battered by extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday, triggering widespread flooding, disrupting normal life and claiming five lives in rain-related incidents over the past two days. Surat district was the worst affected, with thousands of residents evacuated from inundated areas as authorities warned of continued heavy showers.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated places in Surat, Valsad and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli recorded "extremely heavy" rainfall over the last 24 hours. The weather office has forecast more intense rain across south Gujarat through July 9.

Five killed in Surat, thousands evacuated

Surat Municipal Corporation Commissioner M. Nagarajan said around 2,100 people had been shifted from flood-prone areas across different zones to safer locations.

Officials from the district disaster management office confirmed that five people had died in rain-related incidents over the past two days. Two people were electrocuted on Tuesday, while another person died in Kamrej. On Monday, two more people lost their lives due to electrocution in Surat's Rander area.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary, citing waterlogging, road closures, disruption of public transport and the possibility of flash floods.

Kamrej receives 305 mm rainfall in 10 hours

Kamrej taluka in Surat district recorded the highest rainfall, receiving 305 mm between 6 am and 4 pm on Tuesday. Surat city received 260 mm during the same period, while Palsana recorded 205 mm.

Other heavily affected areas included Navsari taluka, which received 195 mm of rain, followed by Jalalpore with 177 mm. Bardoli, Mahuva and Ambika in Surat district recorded 174 mm, 170 mm and 148 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Videos shared on social media showed several parts of Surat submerged under water, with roads and residential areas witnessing severe waterlogging.

Schools shut as IMD issues red alert

Schools and colleges remained closed in Surat and Navsari districts due to the severe weather. In Navsari, authorities ordered the closure of anganwadis, schools, colleges and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) after the IMD issued a red alert for the district.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy spells in Surat, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli until the morning of July 8. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected to continue in parts of south Gujarat through the morning of July 9.

Meanwhile, the weather department said the southwest monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of Gujarat, bringing widespread rainfall across the state.

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