US-Iran ceasefire bound to collapse? Three ships attacked in Hormuz within 24 hours as tensions rise

Dubai:

Three commercial tankers were struck by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, in the latest attacks targeting vessels transiting the strategic waterway.

The incidents have renewed concerns over the safety of one of the world's busiest energy shipping routes, just as efforts were underway to restore normal maritime traffic following the conflict between the United States and Iran.

One of the tankers caught fire while sailing off the coast of Oman after being struck, according to the UKMTO. Iranian state television reported that the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier had come under attack after allegedly ignoring warnings, though Tehran did not officially claim responsibility.

The UKMTO said two other tankers were also hit, including one that was reportedly struck by a drone. Both vessels sustained damage, but no injuries were reported. At least one of the ships was able to continue its voyage.

Fresh security concerns

The latest attacks come amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime chokepoint through which around one-fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas typically passes during peacetime.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that only shipping routes approved by Tehran are safe and has previously warned vessels against using alternative routes closer to Oman's coastline. Western officials have long suspected Iran of targeting ships that deviate from its designated corridors, although Tehran has often denied direct involvement.

The UKMTO said one tanker was struck near Limah, Oman, with the projectile hitting the vessel's port side as it attempted to exit the strait toward the Gulf of Oman. Authorities said there were no reports of pollution or environmental damage, and investigations are underway.

Qatar condemns attack on LNG carrier

Iranian state television, citing unnamed sources, suggested the targeted LNG tanker was carrying gas from Qatar. However, Iranian authorities stopped short of officially claiming responsibility.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari condemned the attack on the tanker Al Rekayyat, describing it as an "unacceptable attack" on international navigation and global energy security. He called the incident a serious violation of international law and said Qatar holds Iran "fully legally responsible" for the assault.

US-Iran talks and shipping dispute

The attacks come as Washington continues efforts to negotiate with Tehran on reopening the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted commercial traffic, curbing Iran's nuclear programme and reaching a lasting end to the conflict that began on February 28.

Iran's military had warned last week that all oil tankers passing through the strait must use routes approved by Tehran, cautioning that any interference by US forces would invite a "rapid and decisive reaction."

However, the US-backed Joint Maritime Information Centre advised shipping companies that the route near Oman's coast remains open for commercial traffic.

Speaking at the White House on Monday, US President Donald Trump urged Iran to reach an agreement, warning that failure to do so could lead to further military action while saying he preferred a negotiated settlement.

According to maritime analytics firm Kpler, at least 108 vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend using different routes despite the heightened security risks.

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