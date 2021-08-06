ICSE, ISC compartment, improvement exam dates for class 10, 12 announced. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Considering the prevailing pandemic, important instructions are to be strictly followed by the candidate appearing for the examination. (Representational image)

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) on Friday announced the dates for Class 10, 12 compartment and improvement exam dates.

According to ISCE, the compartment and improvement exams for class 10 will commence on August 16 and conclude on September 2, 2021, whereas for class 12, the exams will commence on August 16 and conclude on September 7, 2021.

Considering the prevailing pandemic, important instructions are to be strictly followed by the candidate appearing for the examination.

The result of the compartment and improvement examinations will be cleared around September 20, 2021.

Candidates who are unable to take the improvement examination on the scheduled dates will be marked absent. The imputed marks already awarded to the candidates will remain unchanged.

ICSE Class 10 Compartment, Improvement Exam datesheet

Image Source : ICSE ICSE Class 10 compartment, improvement exam date sheet.

ICSE Class 12 Compartment, Improvement Exam datesheet

Image Source : ICSE ICSE Class 12 compartment, improvement exam date sheet.

