AP SSC 10th result 2021 declared, how to check

Manabadi AP SSC 10th result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the result of SSC (class 10) exam on Friday (August 6). The students enrolled for the 10th exam can check the result through the website- bse.ap.gov.in. The 10th exam result is also available at the website- manabadi.co.in.

Around 5.38 lakh students had enrolled for the class 10 exam this year, which was cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave.

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2021: How to check

Visit either of the official websites -- bse.ap.gov.in or manabadi.com Find the link for the results and click Enter your details in the provided slot Click on 'Submit' Download and take a printout of your scorecard.

As per the evaluation criteria, the class 10 students will be promoted to the next class on the basis of internal assessment marks.

