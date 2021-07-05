First Day of ICAI CA July exam 2021: Paper moderately difficult, say aspirants

Follow us on CA July exam was commenced from July 5. Scene from an exam centre in Kolkata

ICAI CA July exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA exam started from July 5, and on the first day of the exam, the candidates appeared for the Financial Reporting paper. The exam was held in both the shifts - morning and afternoon - to maintain Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.

According to the candidates, the exam centres were properly sanitised with necessary Covid-19 guidelines followed. Ravi Kant, a CA aspirant said, "There were 18 students in my exam hall of capacity around 40. A total of 150 students were allotted in every shift at the exam centre. The students' body temperature were checked at the time of entering the hall, and students with a single mask are advised to double mask-up with a free mask provided by the centre."

Image Source : CA PAPER AS SHARED BY A CANDIDATE Check paper analysis of CA July exam

Regarding the paper, Ravi said it was moderately difficult and a bit lengthy. "The paper followed the CA pattern being difficult. There was hardly any change in the paper from previous years."

Another aspirant Soumyajit Dey reviewed the paper as 'mix and match', with paper a bit lengthy as well as difficult. According to Soumyajit, "The compulsory first question was easy, but the optional questions were a bit difficult. Moreover, the paper was lengthy." As this was the first attempt for Soumyajit, "he is more or less satisfied with today's paper, and wants to improve in the coming exams."

Meanwhile, Soumyajit was quite satisfied with the arrangements at the exam centres maintaining Covid-19 guidelines. "My room has only 12 students, proper social distancing maintained everywhere at the exam centre. The candidates with improper mask were provided with mask by the centre authorities."

Image Source : SHARED BY CANDIDATE CA Financial Reporting paper

According to CA teacher Meenal Verama, the paper followed the pattern of CA exam- difficult and tricky. "As shared by students, question number 1 in the Financial Reporting paper was easy, question number 2 and 4 a bit difficult and tricky. Moreover, the paper was lengthy, and students having proper time management can only complete the paper."

The CA July exam will be concluded on July 20.

READ MORE | ICAI releases guidelines on opt-out facility; Details

ALSO READ | CA July Exam 2021: ICAI releases guidelines on opt-out facility; Details

Latest Education News