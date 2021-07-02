CA July Exam 2021: ICAI releases guidelines on opt-out facility; Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE CA July exam will be held from July 5 onwards

ICAI CA July Exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released detail guidelines on opt-out facility for CA July exam takers. Following the Supreme Court mandate, the institute has relaxed options for opt-out for CA aspirants.

The candidates who will appear on CA exam from July 5 onwards can check the guidelines avaialble at icai.org.

ICAI CA July Exam 2021: Important guidelines

For candidates who have suffered Covid-19 in the recent past i.e. on or after April 15, July exam will not be considered as an attempt. Such examinee will be permitted to appear in the subsequent next examination, to be held in November for the old as well new syllabus, subject to conducive situation. The examinees need not produce RTPCR report if medical certificate issued by the registered Medical Practitioner for himself/ herself or his/her family member is presented along with the request for opting out. The examinees affected due to lock down during the relevant period of exam, such examinees are entitled to opt-out and July exams will not be treated as an attempt. Such examinees would be permitted to appear in the subsequent next examination, to be held in November for the old as well new syllabus, subject to conducive situation. If any examinee while appearing in July 2021 examination and in the midst of that suffers from Covid-19 ailment, as a result of which, is unable to appear in the remaining subjects, would be entitled to opt-out and July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt. He/she can appear in the subsequent next examination, to be to be held in November 2021 for the old as well new syllabus If the examinee has opted out in any paper during the entire cycle of the examination, then he /she will not be permitted to appear in any of the remaining paper If the candidates have appeared for the first group and then opts out before the conclusion of the examination of the last paper of the second group, the result of the first group will be declared and opt out option will apply only to the second group. In case if the CA exam could not be held at any exam centre due to Covid-19 restrictions or last minute change in exam centre, such examinees are entitled to opt-out and July 2021 examinations will not be treated as an attempt. Such candidates can appear in exam to be held in November for the old as well as new syllabus.

