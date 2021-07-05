ICAI CA July exams 2021 begin today; check Covid-19, exam centre guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CA July exam will be continued till July 30

ICAI CA July exams 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI ) is holding the CA exam from Monday (July 5). The institute has given opt-out option to candidates. They can appear again in November.

For the candidates who will appear for CA exam from today, has to follow Covid-19 guidelines, other important instructions set by the ICAI.

ICAI CA July exam 2021: Follow these Covid-19, exam centre guidelines

Candidates need to follow the mandatory Covid-19 guidelines, should wear face mask, carry hand sanitisers at the exam centre The examinees need not produce RTPCR report at the exam centre if medical certificate issued by the registered Medical Practitioner for himself/ herself or his/her family member The candidates having an improper mask can ask for the same at the exam centre. Meanwhile, if the candidate's body temperature is more than the prescribed limit, the candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exam Candidates should reach at the exam centre as mentioned in the hall ticket. There are different reporting times for candidates following social distancing norms Any kind of electronic gadgets, such as mobile phones, smart watch will not be allowed at the centre.

The CA exams will be continued till July 30.

READ MORE | ICAI releases guidelines on opt-out facility; Details

ALSO READ | CA July Exams: 'Majority of students eager to appear' - 7 major responses by ICAI in SC

Latest Education News