How pandemic has changed social, career viewpoints of GenZ: Survey

The Covid-19 pandemic has an impact on the behavioral health of the students. The Pearson survey showed that while students around the world have faced adversity with shifts in education, they've gained life skills - both social and educational. The Pearson's Global Learner Survey found that students gained an interest in social or civic issues, such as racial, education, and healthcare equality.

As per the survey among college students, 67 per cent report an increased interest in social or civic issues, 63 per cent in racial equality, 52 per cent in healthcare equality, 85 per cent gained appreciation for the struggles of others. Also, 87 per cent report of gaining faith that internet access is a basic human right and 92 per cent have faith that governments should be doing more to provide it.

The students are also getting new perspectives on their careerpaths. The survey revealed, 56 per cent of students are reconsidering their career path.

As per the statistics-

- Due to pandemic, 45 per cent of the college students willing to make a carrer in healthcare and science

- 45 per cent are interested in being an entrepreneur and starting their own business

- 72 per cent have found a new sense of urgency for completing their education

The pandemic has also badly affected the mental health of the students, raising their anxiety level. However, the survey revealed, students are becoming stronger stronger through self-motivation, adaptability, and new personal skills

- 70 per cent of college students say the disruption to their education has been a serious source of stress, anxiety, mental health issues, and financial hardship

- 80 per cent of college students say their generation will become more resilient because of the diversity faced during the pandemic

- Two-thirds of college students say they've grown as a person, with self-motivation, adaptability and emotional resiliency being the top skills gained

- 66 per cent of college students say they have developed new hobbies during the pandemic with reading, gaming, and cooking among the top three

Mickey Revenaugh, co-founder of Pearson's Connections Academy said, "The results of this year's Global Learner Survey showcased that while students around the world have faced adversity with shifts in education, they've gained life skills - both social and educational, that opened their eyes to the importance of continued perseverance, finding silver linings, and reassessing future paths based on those new skills."

"It's inspiring to see that despite the difficulties brought on by the pandemic, Gen Z has remained resilient and is determined to not let it hold them back any further," he added.

