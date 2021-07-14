Himachal Pradesh HP Board HPBOSE Class 12 result declared, 92.7% pass

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE HP Board class 12 result available now at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Class 12 result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the result of the class 12 exam on Wednesday, July 14. A total of 92.7 per cent students have passed the 12th exam successfully. Pushpendra, a student from Kullu has topped the exam with full 500 marks.

The result is available now at the website- hpbose.org. As the exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic, the students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment and marks of class 10, 11 and 12.

HPBOSE Class 12 result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official website hpbose.org Click on the link that reads 'HP Board 12th Result 2021' Enter your roll number and other details required Click on submit Your HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference,

HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2021: How To Check Via SMS

Other than visiting the official website, students can also receive a text message of their HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2021. To receive a message for HPBOSE 12th Result 2021, students should type HP12 Roll_Number on their phone and send the message to 5676750.

HP Board Result 2021: List of private websites to check HPBOSE 12th Result

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

Direct link to download HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2021

Alternatively, students can click on the below mentioned link to check and download their HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2021.

