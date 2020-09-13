DU first cutoff for admissions likely on THIS date. Details inside

Image Source : FILE Delhi University/FILE IMAGE

DU first cutoff: The Delhi University is expected to release the first cutoff for admissions on October 12, according to a TOI report. The university had earlier thought of beginning the admission process from the first week of October, however it has now decided to wait for the CBSE to release the results of improvement exams. Meanwhile, the varsity has also enabled the option for applicants to edit their forms from September 12 till October 5.

According to the report, principals have been informed that the Delhi University is keen on starting the admission process from October 12. "The administration asked us to prepare for the admission process as it will be completely online this year," a principal told TOI.

Some principals were of the view that the session could have started in July when they were conducting the admission online. This further delay is not correct as it will eventually put pressure on teachers to finish off the syllabus in time, a principal of a south campus college was quoted as saying.

Cutoffs for UG courses expected to rise

The cutoffs are expected to increase for undegraduate courses as high number of applications continue to pour in, also fueled by an increase in the number who scored 90% in their Class 12 CBSE exams. Linking the number of applicants to cutoffs, several principals and teachers said they are likely to be higher this year. Compared to the last year, the number of students scoring 95% and above has increased by 118.6% and those getting 90% and above by 67.48% this year.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage