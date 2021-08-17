Delhi University likely to release UG courses first cut-off list by October 1

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU cut-off list for UG courses is expected to be out by October 1.

Delhi University is likely to release its first cut-off list by October 1 for undergraduate courses, a senior varsity official said on Tuesday. The official said that by that time the results of the CBSE compartment examination, optional exams, and improvement will in all likelihood be declared and the NEET, JEE exams would have also been over by then.

"We are planning to start by October 1. With October 2 and 3 being holidays, we will start the admission process by October 4," said Professor Pinki Sharma, Dean, Admissions.

The cut-offs are likely to be released by October 1. Earlier, the varsity had planned to release the first cut-off list between September 8-10. Sharma said they would have to take approval and also consult the IT team.

