UP Board Exams 2022: Uttar Pradesh UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams datesheet released, check schedule

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has released the schedule of class 10, 12 board exams. The 10th, 12th exams will be conducted in February and March, the detail exam schedule is available on the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

As per the board schedule, theory exams are scheduled in the fourth week of March, and practical exams will commence in the third week of February. The pre-board exams are scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to January 31, 2022.

The UPMSP 10th, 12th exams will be conducted in offline mode following the Covid-19 protocols.

UP 10th, 12th exams 2022: How to check schedule

Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in Click on 10th, 12th exams datesheet link A pdf with 10th, 12th exam schedule will appear on the screen Download 10th, 12th datesheets, take a printout for further reference.

According to UP Board, the teacher-learning activities will be concluded by January 15, the new academic year will commence in April. The UP Board Class 10, 12 exam results were earlier releaesed on July 31.

