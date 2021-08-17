Tuesday, August 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Mumbai University UG admissions 2021 LIVE UPDATES: First merit list to be released soon, check cut-offs
Live now

Mumbai University UG admissions 2021 LIVE UPDATES: First merit list to be released soon, check cut-offs

According to Mumbai University, the first merit list will be released at 11 am, the candidates can check at the official website- mu.ac.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2021 12:07 IST
Mumbai University admissions 2021

Mumbai University first merit list will be released today 

Mumbai University UG admissions 2021 LIVE: The University of Mumbai will release the first merit list for the undergraduate (UG) admissions on Tuesday (August 17). As per the varsity, the merit list will be released at 11 am, the candidates can check at the official website-  mu.ac.in

The colleges affiliated with Mumbai University will release the cut-offs of Mumbai University along with the merit list. The marks in the merit list are considered as the cut off for admission. 

The candidates can check the merit list on the official website- mu.ac.in. Click on the Mumbai University Admission 2021 link. Enter log in details, and click on submit. The first merit list will be displayed on the screen. Download, take a printout for further reference. 

Following the successful completion of the admission process, the second merit list will be released on August 25, and the third merit list on August 30.  

READ MORE | ARWU Ranking 2021: Calcutta University adjudged best varsity in country, says VC  

 

 

Latest Education News

Live updates :Mumbai University UG admissions 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Check first merit list, cut-offs

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 17, 2021 12:07 PM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Popular colleges

    Mithibai College, Sophia College, St Xavier’s College, Jai Hind College, Sophia College, R.D. National College, Narsee Monjee College are some of the popular colleges under Mumbai University  

  • Aug 17, 2021 11:52 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check Mumbai University UG first merit list

    1. Visit the official website of Mumbai University- mu.ac.in
    2. Click on the Mumbai University Admission 2021 link
    3. Enter the login details
    4. Once done, click on submit 
    5. First merit list will be displayed on screen 
    6. Download, take a print out for further reference. 
  • Aug 17, 2021 11:23 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Mumbai University first merit list today

    The first merit list of the University of Mumbai undergraduate (UG) admissions will be released on August 17. The merit list will be available online at mu.ac.in from 11 am. 

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X