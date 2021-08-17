Mumbai University UG admissions 2021 LIVE UPDATES: First merit list to be released soon, check cut-offs

Follow us on Mumbai University first merit list will be released today

Mumbai University UG admissions 2021 LIVE: The University of Mumbai will release the first merit list for the undergraduate (UG) admissions on Tuesday (August 17). As per the varsity, the merit list will be released at 11 am, the candidates can check at the official website- mu.ac.in.

The colleges affiliated with Mumbai University will release the cut-offs of Mumbai University along with the merit list. The marks in the merit list are considered as the cut off for admission.

The candidates can check the merit list on the official website- mu.ac.in. Click on the Mumbai University Admission 2021 link. Enter log in details, and click on submit. The first merit list will be displayed on the screen. Download, take a printout for further reference.

Following the successful completion of the admission process, the second merit list will be released on August 25, and the third merit list on August 30.

