Mumbai University UG admissions 2021: First merit list to be released today, check websites

Mumbai University UG admissions 2021: The first merit list for the Mumbai University undergraduate (UG) admissions will be released on Tuesday (August 17). The candidates can check the merit list on the official website- mu.ac.in, it will be released at 11 am.

The colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University will release the cut-offs of Mumbai University along with the merit list. The marks in the merit list are considered as the cut off for admission.

Mumbai University UG admissions 2021: How to check merit list

Visit the official website of Mumbai University- mu.ac.in Click on the Mumbai University Admission 2021 link Enter the login details Once done, click on submit First merit list will be displayed on screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

Following the successful completion of the admission process, the second merit list will be released on August 25, and third merit list on August 30.

Documents required

Passport size photograph of the applicant, Scanned signature of the applicant, Self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing date of birth, Self-attested class 12 mark sheet SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate, OBC certificate in the name of the applicant issued on or after March 31, EWS Certificate issued by SDM certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category, dated March 31, 2019, or later Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates.

How to apply for marksheet

In case the mark sheet has not been issued by the Board, a self-attested copy of the mark sheet downloaded from the respective Board’s website should be uploaded). (100-500 kb in size for upload in jpg/jpeg/png format).

For details on Mumbai University UG admissions, the candidates can check the official website- mu.ac.in.

