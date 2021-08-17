BSEH Haryana Board 10th, 12th improvement exams 2021 registration begin today, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The online application process will be closed on August 27

Haryana Board 10th, 12th improvement exams 2021: The registration process for the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) class 10, 12 improvement exams will commence from August 17 onwards. The candidates who want to appear for the improvement exam can apply online on the official website- bseh.org.in.

The online application process will be closed on August 27.

BSEH 10th, 12th Improvement Exams 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in Click on Haryana Board 10th, 12th Improvement Exams 2021 link Enter login credentials and pay the application fees Click on submit Download the confirmation page, take a print out for further reference.

Chairman, Haryana Board of School Education, Dr Jagbir Singh earlier said that candidates who are not satisfied with the result (re-appear or fail cases) for Secondary and Senior Secondary (Open School) Examination April-2021 and appears for the examination of September-2021 without fee, the September-2021 result of the candidate will be considered valid.

He also said that the candidates, who are satisfied with their April 2021 result and want to appear in the examination of partial marks improvement and full subject marks improvement category of September-2021, will have to pay Rs 900 for secondary and Rs 1,050 for senior secondary examination as fee.

For details on Haryana Board improvement exams, please visit the website- bseh.org.in.

LIVE UPDATES | Mumbai University First Merit List to be released today

ALSO READ | ARWU Ranking 2021: Calcutta University adjudged best varsity in country, says VC

Latest Education News