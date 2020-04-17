Image Source : PTI (FINAL) Coronavirus: Maharashtra prohibits schools from forcing parents to pay fees during lockdown

In a move that is sure to benefit lakhs of students across Maharashtra, the state government on Friday prohibited schools from forcing parents to pay school fees during coronavirus lockdown. The education department of state government has already sent such a letter to schools in the state. The letter states that if the administration of any school puts pressure on students and their parents to pay school fees during Covid-19 lockdown, action will be initiated against concerned officials.

The state government has been receiving complaints that some schools have been sending messages to students, parents and asking them to pay fees even when national lockdown was in effect.

Maharashtra currently has maximum number of coronavirus patients in the country. While the country has 11,201 active covid-19 cases as of now, Maharashtra alone accounts for 3205 confirmed coronavirus cases. Maharashtra has most number of coronavirus deaths among states. Out of the national death toll of 437, Maharashtra accounts for 194 deaths.

(Reported by Dinesh Maurya)

ALSO READ | India’s coronavirus doubling rate lowers to 6.2 days; growth factor declines by 40 pc

WATCH | IAF Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in Punjab

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage