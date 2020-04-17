'8 positive COVID-19 cases in Indian Army', COAS Gen Naravane confirms

Image Source : PTI 8 positive cases of coronavirus in the Indian Army: Gen Naravane

The Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane, on Friday confirmed that there are currently 8 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Indian Army. "So far, we have only 8 positive cases in the entire Indian Army, of which 2 are doctors and 1 nursing assistant, 4 are responding well to treatment and we had one case in Ladakh, now he is fully cured and has joined duty," Army Chief Gen MM Naravane told news agency ANI, in Kupwara.

"Our personnel who have not come in contact with any infected person are being moved back to units, we have already catered for two special trains, from Bengaluru to Jammu and other from Bengaluru to Guwahati," Gen Naravane added.

#WATCH While we are busy not only helping our own citizens but the rest of the world by sending medical teams and exporting medicines, on the other hand, Pakistan is only exporting terror. This doesn’t augur well: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane to ANI, in Kupwara (J&K) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/z3y4YniPIh — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

He further went on to say that while India is helping the world fight coronavirus, Pakistan was busy exporting terrorism. "While we are busy not only helping our own citizens but the rest of the world by sending medical teams and exporting medicines, on the other hand, Pakistan is only exporting terror. This doesn’t augur well."

Coronavirus case in India have gone past the 13,000 marks while the death toll has gone up to 437.

