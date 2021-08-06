Chhattisgarh CGBSE Open High School 10th result 2021 declared, 92.67% pass

Follow us on CGBSE Open High School 10th result 2021 announced

CGBSE Open High School 10th result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Open School, Raipur has announced the result of high school (class 10) exam on Friday (August 6). A total of 92.67 per cent students cleared the open school, class 10 exam successfully. The girls have also outperformed boys, while the pass percentage of female candidates was 93.49 per cent, the pass percentage of male candidates was 92.11 per cent.

According to CGBSE, out of the 54,046 students who appeared in the open school 10th exam, a total of 42,862 students secured first division, 5,915 students bagged second division, and 1,256 students were placed in third division.

The open school class 10 exam result once announced, will be available at the websites- sos.cg.nic.in, result.cg.nic.in.

CGBSE Open School 10th result 2021: How to check

Visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in Click on the designated link for the Chhattisgarh Board Open School 10th result 2021 Enter login credentials like roll number, registration number as mentioned in the CGBSE Class 10th admit card Select the ‘Submit’ button View and download the CGBSE Class 10 result 2021 Take a printout for further reference.

Earlier, the result of open school class 12 exam was announced on July 31, and the pass percentage recorded at 98.20 per cent.

