CBSE class 10, 12 board exam dates revised. Check updated datesheet

The Centre Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Friday announced a revised datesheet for Class 10, 12 board examinations 2021. As per the newly updated date sheet, the dates of few exams have been rescheduled including Class 12 Maths and Physics exams.

For class 10, the subjects whose exams have been rescheduled are Maths, Science, French, German, Arabic, Sanskrit, Malayalam, Punjabi, Russian and Urdu.

According to the new datesheet, both Class 10 and 12 board exams will commence from May 4, 2021.

Meanwhile, CBSE Has already begun practical exams of students from March 1. The CBSE board has instructed schools to conduct practical, project, assignments and internal assessment by June 11.

As per CBSE guidelines, these practical exams are being carried out keeping in view all the Corona safety measures.

The CBSE, in its guidelines, said labs will be sanitized before and after practicals. It is mandatory to do so after every practical. During practicals, hand sanitisers will be provided to students in the laboratory. Students cannot enter the laboratory without masks.

The CBSE has said that batches of 25-25 students will be created for practical examination. These batches should also be divided into two sub-groups. This is being done to follow the social distancing.

If the practical examination is taken by a teacher other than the CBSE-appointed teacher, the practical will be cancelled. The students will be given practical marks based on the marks obtained in the theory test.

The board will be in practical of classes keeping in view the Covid-safety protocol. The board has also written to the principals of all schools.

Board examinations will commence from May 4 to June 10. The results of the 10th and 12th Board examinations will be announced by 15th July.

(With inputs from IANS)

