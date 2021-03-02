Tuesday, March 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. CBSE Board Exams 2021: Has board reduced syllabus of Class 10 Social Science exam? CBSE clarifies

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Has board reduced syllabus of Class 10 Social Science exam? CBSE clarifies

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has refuted reports stating that the board has reduced the syllabus for the Class 10 Social Science exam. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 02, 2021 16:19 IST
Cbse board exams 2021, cbse social science exam, cbse news, cbse latest news, cbse reduced syllabus
Image Source : PTI

FILE IMAGE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has refuted reports stating that the board has reduced the syllabus for the Class 10 Social Science exam. Earlier, news agency IANS reported that the board had cut down the syllabus for the social sciences exam by providing relief to the students of Class 10 all over the country. 

The report had claimed that a total of five units from the social sciences theory topics had been removed.  The Class 10 social sciences paper is scheduled to be held on May 27. 

However, the CBSE has termed the claim "fake". According to a tweet posted by PIB Fact Check, the CBSE has not announced any further reduction in the syllabus of the Class 10 Social Science exam. 

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News