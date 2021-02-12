CBSE extends registration deadline for Class 10, 12 private candidates. Here's how to apply

Image Source : PTI CBSE extends registration deadline for Class 10, 12 private candidates.

CBSE Board Exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for private candidates to apply for CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams application form for private candidates will be made available on the official website-- cbse.gov.in till February 25. Earlier, the application process for private candidates was stipulated to end on February 22.

According to the official statement of the board, the date has been extended as per requests received from several private candidates of previous years after them being unable to fill their examination form 2021. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 application form can be filled online only.

It also stated that there would be no further extension of the schedule.

"As per the request received from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for examination-2021, for classes 10 and 12, CBSE has decided to extend last opportunity to these candidates to fill their form only online," the board said in official order.

CBSE Class10, 12 private candidates 2021: Read the circulation here

CBSE Board Exams 2021: How to apply as a private candidate

1. Visit the official website-- cbse.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘Portals’ section

3. Click on the tab for private candidates

4. Click on the 'circulation for Class XII/X'

5. Read the instructions carefully and click on the direct application link

6. Key in all the required details

7. Upload the documents and submit

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Important instructions for candidates

The application form can be filled online only.

Candidates should keep all the required information for filling the examination form handy.

Candidates need to pay a late fee as applicable.

No further extension in the schedule will be given.

In case of the candidates of examination-2020, old practical marks will be taken while computing results.

In case of candidates from examinations prior to 2020, pro-rata marks will be awarded while computing results.

Other rules and regulations will remain the same.

Candidates should choose examination centre city carefully as no change will be allowed later on.

