Image Source : TWITTER/@CBSEINDIA29 CBSE launches 'CBSE Exam Centre Locator App' to locate exam centres, check current traffic updates

CBSE Board Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the app called 'CBSE Centre Locator App', which helps the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination students to locate their board exam centres. The CBSE Exam Centre Locator App will also help the students check the current traffic updates while also finding out the shortest distance to reach the examination centres.

Students can download the CBSE Exam Centre Locator App through the Android Play Store.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: How to use CBSE Exam Centre Locator App

Step 1: Enter the mobile number

Step 2: Enter Six digit OTP

Step 3: Enter Roll No./centre and there you go

Direct Link: Download CBSE Exam Centre Locator App

