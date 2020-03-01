Image Source : FILE CBSE makes concessions for Class 10, 12 students from riot-hit northeast Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Sunday that the board examinations for Class 10, 12 will be held from March 2 through March 7. However, the apex education body added that it was prepared to make concessions for students from riot-hit north-east Delhi, who would not be able to attend the exams from Monday.

"As per our ongoing consultations with Delhi Police, the Board exams can be held smoothly & safely now for those students who are in a position to appear for the examinations. The Board will hold examinations of both Class 10&12 in North-East Delhi from 2nd March as per schedule," CBSE said.



"At the same time, considering the difficult situation that continues with some of the candidates, CBSE is prepared to hold examinations at a later date for such candidates who would not be able to appear for the examinations up to 7th March" it further added.